Divisive ideologies anchored in hate causing havoc on secular fabric of our society: Sonia Gandhi

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 28: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday said that the ups and down in elections are inevitable what is enduring is the party's lasting commitment to the service of people.

Speaking at the 137th Foundation Day event of Congress, Gandhi said that the party will not compromise with the principles and ideologies which have been adopted and inherited by them.

"Over the decades, the party has confronted several challenges and it has always demonstrated its resilience. Today, we rededicate ourselves to the ideals, values, and principles of our organization that has shaped, guided, and inspired by some of the greatest, noblest, and most selfless Indians of the 20th century," she added.

She also took on the BJP over its communal politics. She said, "Divisive ideologies anchored in hate and prejudice which has no role whatsoever in our freedom movement are now causing havoc on the secular fabric of our society."

She added, "They are rewriting history to give themselves a role they do not deserve. The finest traditions of our parliamentary democracy are being deliberately damaged. Congress will fight these destructive forces,"

"Let there be no doubt on our steadfast resolve. We have never and we will never compromise on our fundamental beliefs that are part of our glorious legacy,' she added.

The grand old party, which came into existence on December 28, 1885, celebrated the 137th foundation day of the party at the AICC headquarters in Delhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among other senior party leaders were present at the event.

However, Sonia Gandhi had an awkward moment as the party flag fell off while hoisting it on the party's 137th Foundation Day. With inputs from agencies

Story first published: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 15:05 [IST]