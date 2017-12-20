Disturbing says Mehbooba after 2 Kashmiris beaten up in B’luru for not speaking Kannada

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

In a shameful incident, 10 persons attacked two Kashmiris in Bengaluru as they were unable to speak in Kannada. The incident has caught the attention of the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti who has termed the incident as disturbing.

Mehbooba Mufti
Mehbooba Mufti

" Very disturbed by the new of 2 brothers from Kashmir being assaulted in Bengaluru. I would urge the authorities to take strict action against the accused," Mehbooba said.

The disturbing incident took place at the NTI Layout in Sanjay Nagar. 10 men allegedly beat up a 24 year old hotel management student and his brother apart from damaging their car. Based on the footage from a CCTV installed near the site of the incident, Bengaluru police have arrested two men and have launched a manhunt for others.

The brothers told the police that four men on two bikes stopped near their car and asked them something in Kannada. They told the men that they were from North India and could not understand anything. The bikers then allegedly told the brothers that they would be allowed to leave the site only if they spoke in Kannada.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

bengal, bengaluru, kashmiris, assault, mehbooba mufti

Story first published: Wednesday, December 20, 2017, 5:57 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 20, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.