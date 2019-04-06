Disqualify Amit Shah from contesting Lok Sabha polls: Congress to EC

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 06: The Congress on Friday moved the Election Commission (EC) seeking the disqualification of the BJP president from contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Gandhinagar for filing a "false affidavit."

    According to the complaint, Shah has not disclosed properties that he mortgaged to procure loan for his son's company.

    BJP president Amit Shah

    Amit Shah has "once again filed a false affidavit with two glaring omissions," the party said in its complaint. "First, with regard to a plot in Gandhinagar and second, with regard to loans taken from a commercial bank by his son for which he is the guarantor," it said.

    Citing reports, the party said that Shah has "undervalued the property which as per the government guidelines is valued at (at least) Rs 66.5 lakh but Mr. Amit Shah has declared its value at Rs 25 lakh", reports IANS.

    The Congress said that before filing his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls, Shah had already mortgaged two of his properties (in 2016) to Kalupur Commercial Cooperative Bank (one of Gujarat's largest cooperative banks) for his son Jay Shah's business venture Kusum Finserve.

    Read more about:

    election commission amit shah congress lok sabha elections 2009 lok sabha elections 2019

