Discussed politics with Tamil Nadu Governor: Rajinikanth

India

oi-Prakash KL

Chennai, Aug 08: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Monday said he discussed several issues, including politics, with Governor RN Ravi while reinstating that he will not foray into politics.

He described his meeting with the Governor at Raj Bhavan as a courtesy call. The actor said the Governor is prepared to do anything for Tamil Nadu.

"It was a courtesy call. I spoke for about 25-30 minutes," he told reporters outside his Poes Garden residence.

He said Ravi had spent much of his time in the North and loves Tamil Nadu and its people. "He likes the Tamils' hard work and honesty. Importantly, he is impressed by the spiritual consciousness here. He says he is ready to do anything for the welfare of Tamil Nadu," the actor said.

"Yes, we discussed politics and several things which can't be revealed to you," he said when asked if politics was discussed during the meeting.

Governor Ravi and Thiru. Rajinikanth, @rajinikanth had a delightful meeting today at Raj Bhavan, Chennai. pic.twitter.com/zQ3wj8VibS — RAJ BHAVAN, TAMIL NADU (@rajbhavan_tn) August 8, 2022

Releasing a photo of their meeting, the Raj Bhavan said the Governor had a delightful meeting with Rajnikanth.

The popular actor replied in the negative when asked if he would plunge into politics in future and also declined to comment on the levy of goods and services tax (GST) on essential items like milk and curd.

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be soon starting the shooting of his next flick Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, on August 15.