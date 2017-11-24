Dinakaran to contest RK Nagar by-poll, vows to take back 'two leaves' symbol

AIADMK Sasikala faction leader TTV Dinakaran on Friday said he would contest the RK Nagar by-elections, adding that he would take back the original party symbol 'two leaves' which was given to the EPS-OPS faction by the Election Commission.

"I will win in RK Nagar by-election and take back 'two leaves' symbol," news agency ANI quoted Dinakaran as saying in Tiruppur while addressing the party workers.

The by-election to the Radhakrishnan Nagar (R K Nagar) assembly constituency in Chennai will be held on December 21. The counting of votes would be held on December 24.

The RK Nagar seat fell vacant following the death of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa in December last year.

The two warring factions of the AIADMK had decided to go their seperate ways in the R K Nagar bypoll with the party's symbol and name, which were then frozen by the Election Commission.

The EC, however, on Thursday allowed the original AIADMK two leaves symbol to OPS-EPS faction.

The by-election was originally scheduled for April 12 in RK Nagar but was canceled by the EC following allegations of distribution of cash to voters.

The Election Commission had on October 12 said that the by-election to Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar (R K Nagar) assembly constituency will be held before December 31.

OneIndia News