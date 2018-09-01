Dilli Gupshup: Rafale deal, an old acrimony at work

New Delhi, Sep 1: It was a pretty hectic week in Delhi. From allegations about the Rafale deal flying around and the BJP turning south to better its tally in 2019.

You may have heard a lot about these in the news. But what about those events which the news channels have not reported. Do read on to find out more.

An old acrimony at work!

The Rafale deal seems have become a Bofors moment for the Congress and the BJP both but with a change in the role. The Congress leadership is targeting a particular industrialist which might not provide any political benefit to the party but the acrimony between the first family of the Congress and the industrialist goes back to the time when despite the then finance minister wanting to give development contract of Indira Gandhi International Airport to the Rafale fame industrialist but the contract was given to some other on the interference of the first family. So the bitterness still continuing and the matter of crony capitalism take the centre stage. The son has been put on service to hit two birds with one stone and the industrialist files Rs 5,000 crore defamation case.

The right answer from a RSS worker to minister

One of the Union ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party was patting his back for formulating laws like Solvency and Bankruptcy Code and some other laws passed by the National Democratic Alliance government. So while talking to his favourable audience, he had suddenly said that why the United Progressive Alliance government was sitting over many laws. They too could have also done it but one of the RSS worker immediately responded by saying that had they done it how would you be the minister and Narendra Modi the Prime Minister making him speechless.

One of most powerful ministers not being heard!

Grapevine is abuzz that one of the most powerful ministers in the Modi government is not getting heard by the people those who matter in the corridors of power. So she has started shouting on people whosoever comes before the minister. The minister and minister's people bullied officials and workers in the ministry. Appointment to the minister was denied so the concern minister shouted in front everybody and asked for the mistake committed. The minister shouted that what was the mistake, "I was just following the dictate from the leadership and I am punished and the leadership is not ready to hear me out." But the concerned minister might have forgotten that every rise has a fall to so people have sympathy and some suggestions as well. But who will cat the bell?

BJP to turn to south for its media manager

Speculation is rife that the Bharatiya Janata Party is planning to appoint its media in-charge from the southern India as it has to spread its base in the region. The party is in saturation in north and west and wants to expand its base in south and east, so to deal with the media in south with better communication, the party is contemplating such move but the only apprehension for the party seems to be to communicating with media organizations of Hindi heartland. So if grapevine is to be believed, the party is looking for a suitable boy for the central BJP media. As per the BJP plans it is running out of time and has to do it as soon as possible, so get ready for southern express!