Dilip Mahalanabis, who pioneered use of ORS, honoured with Padma Vibhushan

New Delhi, Jan 25: Dilip Mahalanabis, who pioneered the use of ORS, which is estimated to have saved over 5 crore lives globally, will be conferred with the Padma Vibhushan - India's second highest civilian award, announced the Government of India on Wednesday.

ORS is a simple, inexpensive yet effective ingenious solution - thanks to which the world has witnessed 93% reduction in deaths caused by Diarrhea, Cholera Dehydration, especially in infants & children. He demonstrated the effectiveness of ORS while serving in Refugee camps during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, having returned from USA to serve.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

For 2023, the President has approved conferment of 106 Padma Awards including 3 duo cases. The list comprises 6 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan & 91 Padma Shri. 19 awardees are women & the list also includes 2 persons from category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 7 Posthumous awardees.

Ajay Kumar Mandavi, Gond Tribal Wood Carver from Kanker to receive Padma Shri in the field of Art (Wood Carving).

B Ramakrishna Reddy, 80-year-old Linguistics Professor from Telangana to receive Padma in the field of Literature & Education (Linguistics).

Rani Machaiah, Ummathat Folk Dancer from Kodagu, promoting & preserving Kodava culture through dance to receive Padma Shri in the field of Art (Folk Dance).

KC Runremsangi, Mizo Folk Singer from Aizwal, safeguarding Mizo cultural heritage for over 3 decades to receive Padma Shri in the field of Art (Vocals - Mizo).

Risingbor Kurkalang, Tribal Duitara Instrument Maker & Musician from East Khasi Hills to receive Padma Shri in the field of Art (Folk Music).

Mangala Kanti Roy, 102-year-old Sarinda Player from Jalpaiguri, popular as one of the oldest folk musicians of West Bengal to receive Padma Shri in the field of Art (Folk Music).

Moa Subong, Eminent Naga Musician & Innovator who developed a new and easy to play instrument 'Bamhum', a wind musical instrument made from bamboo to receive Padma Shri in the field of Art (Folk Music).

Munivenkatappa, Veteran Thamate exponent from Chikkaballapur, working tirelessly towards the preservation and promotion of the folk instrument Thamate to receive Padma Shri in the field of Art (Folk Music).

Domar Singh Kunvar, Chhattisgarhi Natya Nacha Artist, dedicated his life to keeping the tradition alive since last 5 decades to receive Padma Shri in the field of Art (Dance).

Parshuram Komaji Khune, Zadipatti Rangbhumi artist from Gadchiroli, having played 800 different roles in more than 5,000 drama shows to receive Padma Shri in the field of Art (Theatre).

Ghulam Muhammad Zaz, 8th Generation Santoor Craftsman from a family known for making the finest Santoors in Kashmir for the last 200 years to receive Padma Shri in the field of Art (Craft).

Bhanubhai Chitara, 7th generation Kalamkari artist from the Chunara community, carrying forward the legacy of the 400-year-old traditional craft of Mata ni Pachedi (behind Mother Goddess) to receive Padma Shri in the field of Art (Painting).

Paresh Rathwa, Pithora Artist from Chhota Udepur, promoting the ancient cultural heritage to receive Padma Shri in the field of Art (Painting).

Kapil Dev Prasad, Bawan Buti Handloom Weaver from Nalanda to receive Padma Shri in the field of Art (Textile).