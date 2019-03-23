Digvijaya Singh to contest from BJP bastion Bhopal: Kamal Nath

Bhopal, Mar 23: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Bhopal parliamentary constituency.

The decision, which was taken by the Congress' Central Election Committee on Saturday, was announced by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

"Digvijaya took his time and thought over my request, but later asked me, where should he contest from. I told him that he should contest from Bhopal, which he has agreed to," said Nath.

The Bhopal seat, on the other hand, has been a BJP bastion since 1989 and the notable winners from the seat, include Sushil Chandra Verma (1989, 1991, 1996 and 1998) ex-CM Uma Bharti (1999), ex-CM Kailash Joshi (2004 and 2009).

In 2014, BJP's Alok Sanjay had won from here with a huge margin of 3.20 lakh votes.