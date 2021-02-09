Digvijaya Singh slams PM Modi over BJP's FDI of 'Divide and Rule' ideology

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 09: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday slammed PM Narendra Modi over his FDI analogy. Taking to Twitter, Singh alleged that the BJP government was adopting the Foreign Destructive Ideology of 'divide and rule', which was used by the British when they ruled the country.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, "Modi ji you have called FDI as Foreign Destructive Ideology. I agree with you to some extent. The British, gave us the Ideology of "Divide and rule", and you are adopting the same rule by ruling in the name of religion in the country. The power of the country its unity (sic)."

Delhi CM, Kejriwal’s daughter duped of Rs 34k on e-commerce platform

On Monday, speaking in the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said that the country has to be cautious of such ideology.

"The nation is making progress and we are talking about FDI but I see that a new FDI has come to the fore. We have to protect the nation from this new FDI. We need Foreign Direct Investment but the new FDI is 'foreign destructive ideology'. We have to protect ourselves from it," he said.