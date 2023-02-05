Musharraf was first Pak military dictator to be sentenced to death for treason

Did you know Ex-Pak president Pervez Musharraf was branded a great man in Indian school text book?

India

oi-Prakash KL

A textbook of class three presented him as one of the greatest personalities.



New Delhi, Feb 05: Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf, who passed away on Sunday, was once branded as a great man in an NCERT-approved text book.

The textbook, authored by Pankaj Jain, was taught to class 3 students in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, according to a report by India Today.

The book titled 'Naitik Shiksha, Samanya Gyan Evam Yoga' also included religious leader Dalai Lama, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, South African anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela, former US president George W Bush and former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The book was taught at a private school in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur featured the former military dictator in one of the chapters and also carried his picture, PTI reported.

The former Pakistan Prime Minister was considered the architect of the 1999 Kargil War with India and the chapter on him had stirred a controversy. After his failed misadventure in Kargil, the Delhi-born General deposed the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a bloodless coup in 1999 and ruled the country from 1999 to 2008 in various positions - first as the chief executive of Pakistan and later as the president.

The District Bar Association (DBA) had raised a strong objection to the chapter and complained to the district authorities over the issue, this led Christ Asha School at Awadhpuri to withdraw the book in 2015. "This is highly objectionable. Under the Musharraf regime in Pakistan, the Kargil War took place, in which many Indian soldiers lost their lives," the PTI quoted the DBA as saying.

"It is a folly on the part of the state and central education departments that a lesson is being taught to children at this tender age, which shows Musharraf as a great personality. This amounts to playing with the future of the children". A DBA delegation had filed a petition to the district magistrate (Collector), seeking action against the writer of the book as well as its publisher.

Musharraf passed away in Dubai after a long illness. He lived in self-imposed exile in the UAE to avoid criminal charges against him in Pakistan.