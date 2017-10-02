Did Prakash Raj really call PM Modi 'bigger actor'? Here is what the actor actually said

"Prakash Raj calls PM Modi a better actor," said headlines of most channels on Monday afternoon but the video showing the actor making the purported speech indicates a different story. What really did Prakash Raj say about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The actor on Sunday was invited to speak at an event organized by the Democratic Youth Federation of India. The actor highlighted two issues- one- the Prime Minister's silence on violent tweets by those who he follows on social media over Gauri Lankesh's murder- this most media got right. Secondly, he spoke about giving away his national awards to a politician 'donning a double role'- this reference was, however, not to Prime Minister Narendra Modi but Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"You must have seen a video from this morning and when I say it, I was confused if the person (Yogi Adityanath) was Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister or a temple priest. He pulled off a double role with ease. When I see such actors, I fell like gifting them all my five national awards. They are bigger actors than me," said the five-time National Award-winning actor.

He did, however, condemned the PM Modi for following abusive trolls on social media and remaining mum over the threats, abuses they heap on others, especially in the aftermath of journalist Gauri Lankesh's murder. "Who killed her is not my problem but those celebrating it are. The cruelty and violence of social media are becoming clear. We have a Prime Minister who has turned a blind eye towards the kind of people he follows on social media and the venom they spew," he said.

On Monday the actor refused to issue any more clarifications on his statements and chose to refrain from comments. Prakash Raj is the latest to make it to the list of those who have questioned the Prime Minister over his 'following' list on social media.

OneIndia News