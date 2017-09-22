DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement supplementary exam result 2017 this week

The DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement supplementary exam result 2017 will be released in another day. The results will be available on the official website once declared.

While officials had indicated that the results would be released on Wednesday, it was postponed at the last minute. Officials say that it would however be announced by the end of this week. Once declared it would be available on dhsekerala.gov.in

How to check DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement supplementary exam result 2017:

Go to dhsekerala.gov.in

Click on the Plus One Improvement Exam Result 2017 link

The results will be given either on a PDF format or by accessing it with exam roll numbers

In both cases, check the results with your examination roll numbers.

View result

Take a printout

