DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Revaluation Scrutiny Results 2017 declared

The DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Revaluation Scrutiny Results 2017 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

DHSE, Kerala had conducted the Improvement exams in the month of July and had released the results of Plus One or Class 11th Improvement Exams on 27th September 2017, earlier this year.

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has now released the final results after revaluation and scrutiny and students who had applied for the same can check their results now by following the instructions given below. The results are available on dhsekerala.gov.in.

How to Check DHSE, Kerala Plus One (+1) Improvement Revaluation and Scrutiny Results 2017:

Go to dhsekerala.gov.in

Click on Revaluation, Scrutiny Result - I year Improvement

A pdf will open and you can check your exam result by CTRL+F with your Registration Number

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News