Dhoni's surprise visit to Army Public School in Srinagar

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni paid a surprise visit to a school in Srinagar on Wednesday as the Lt. Colonel in the Indian Army.

Dhoni interacted with the students of Army public school during his surprise visit, at BB Cantonment in Srinagar.

Chinar Corps of the Indian Army tweeted the pictures of surprise of Dhoni. "Lt Col (Hony) Mahendra Singh #Dhoni interacting with the enthusiastic children of #APS #Srinagar; emphasised the importance of #studies and #sports @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA @msdhoni," the tweet said.

The Indian Territorial Army conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel to Dhoni on 1 November 2011. He is the second Indian cricketer after Kapil Dev to have received this honour.

Currently, Dhoni is enjoying off-time from cricketing duties as the Indian team is busy taking on Sri Lanka in a 3-match Test series.

According to reports, the Army had kept the event under wraps and journalists were not aware of Dhoni's visit till late Wednesday evening. Dhoni will return to cricket from December 10 when the limited overs series begins between India and Sri Lanka. He last featured for India in the 3rd T20 international against New Zealand earlier this month.

OneIndia News