    ms dhoni coronavirus

    MS Dhoni parents admitted to Pulse Superspeciality Hospital in Ranchi after testing COVID-19 positive

    New Delhi, Apr 21: Former India cricketer MS Dhoni's mother, Devaki Devi and father, Pan Singh have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been admitted to Pulse Superspeciality Hospital in Ranchi.

    MS Dhoni parents admitted to Pulse Superspeciality Hospital in Ranchi after testing COVID-19 positive

    Notably, Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings captain, is in Mumbai leading the 3-time champions in the 14th edition of Indian Premier League. Dhoni is due to lead CSK in their 4th match of IPL 2021 on Wednesday against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium.

    Dhoni had joined the CSK side in March to prepare for IPL 2021, and has been inside the bio-secure bubble since then, which is kept in place in the wake of an unprecedented rise of COVID-19 cases in India.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 12:10 [IST]
    X