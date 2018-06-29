DHE Odisha +2 admission: First merit list released; 88.3 per cent cut off for science

The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Odisha has released the Plus 2 merit list on its official website samsodisha.gov.in.

The candidates who had applied for seats in arts, commerce and science streams can check the merit list on the official website of School and Mass Education Department, Odisha (Student Academic Management System).

The cut off for Science stream is 88.3%. At Ravenshaw Higher Secondary School, Cuttack and Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar Higher Secondary School, Bhubaneswar.

For Arts, the cut off marks in the first merit list is 78.67% at Patita Paban Higher Secondary School, Sainkula, Keonjhar.

Likewise for Commerce stream, Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar Higher Secondary School, Bhubaneswar has set the highest cut off 78.20% followed by Ravenshaw Higher Secondary School, Cuttack (77.17%).

According to media reports, the last date to apply for DHE Odisha +2 Merit courses online was June 17, 2018. However, the admission of the students selected in the first list will commence from July 2 to July 5 till 5 pm.

Steps to check DHE Odisha +2 merit list 2018:

Open the official website - samsodisha.gov.in

Click on DHE Odisha +2 merit list link

Enter your registration number and other details

Click on Submit button

Your allotment result will be displayed online

Results will be published and take out print for future reference.

