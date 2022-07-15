YouTube
  • search
Trending Sri Lanka Crisis Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Parliament House can't be used for strikes, fast anymore

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 15: A latest order by the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha bars Members of the Parliament from using precincts of the Parliament House for any 'dharna'.

    Sharing the picture of the order, AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took potshots at the Centre and wrote, "Vishguru's latest salvo - D(h)arna Mana Hai!"

    D(h)arna mana hai: Parliament House cant be used for strikes, fast anymore

    "Members cannot use the precincts of Parliament House for any demonstration, dharna, strike, fast, or for the purpose of performing any religious ceremony," the order by PC Mody said.

    Several senior members of Parliament on Thursday lashed out at the report of the Lok Sabha Secretariat which has released a list of words that was designated as "unparliamentary." The list came just ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament that begins on July 18.

    Monsoon Session: Demolition drives, Agniveer, migrant killings in J&K among issues to be raised in ParliamentMonsoon Session: Demolition drives, Agniveer, migrant killings in J&K among issues to be raised in Parliament

    Usage of many words - such as 'corruption', 'corrupt', 'Jumlajeevi', 'tanashah', 'Dictator', 'black' and 'Khalistani' are among those that have been banned.

    The clamour forced Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to step in to soothe frayed tempers by making it clear no word has been banned from use in Parliament but will be expunged on contextual basis. Members are free to express their views while maintaining decorum of the House, he said.

    Comments

    More PARLIAMENT News  

    Read more about:

    parliament rajya sabha strike dharna

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X