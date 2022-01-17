Dhanush, Aishwaryaa announce separation after 18 years of marriage

Couple's petition claiming to be Dhanush's parents thrown out by MHC

Chennai, Jan 17: South star Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa on Monday announced separation after 18 years of togetherness. Dhanush, 38, and Aishwaryaa, 40, shared a note announcing their separation on their respective social media accounts.

"18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other..The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting...Today we stand at a place where our paths separate...Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better," Dhanush tweeted.

"Please respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivayaa. Spread Love.D", he added.

Aishwaryaa shared the same note on Instagram and captioned it: "No caption needed...only your understanding n your love necessary!" Aishwaryaa has directed films like the Tamil romantic thriller "3" and black comedy "Vai Raja Vai".

Dhanush, also a producer, was recently seen in the Aanand L Rai directed Hindi romantic drama "Atrangi Re" and has a long career in the Tamil film industry.

Dhanush married Aishwarya, Rajinikanth's eldest daughter on 18 November 2004. They have two sons named Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010 respectively.