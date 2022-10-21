YouTube
    DGCA lifts curbs, SpiceJet can now operate at full capacity from October 30

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 21: SpiceJet can now operate on full capacity if it wants, the Director General of Civil Aviation has said. The move comes nearly three months after the aviation regulator ordered the airline to operate only 50 per cent of its flights following a series of technical glitches.

    DGCA lifts curbs, SpiceJet can now operate at full capacity from October 30

    The airline can operate to its full capacity from October 30, news agency ANI reported quoting the DGCA.

    The regulator had on July 27 ordered SpiceJet to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its flights, which were approved in the summer schedule for a period of eight weeks owing to a series of incidents involving its flights.

    Story first published: Friday, October 21, 2022, 17:56 [IST]
    X