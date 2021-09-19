Development not reached all families in Amethi despite Gandhis 'rule' for 5 decades: Smriti Irani

YouTube
    Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 19: Amethi in Uttar Pradesh was presumed not to be in want of any infrastructure as it was "ruled" by the Gandhi family and "not served" by them for five decades, but development -- like internet connectivity -- has not reached all families there, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said on Sunday.

    Irani, who was scheduled to virtually inaugurate the 'sevasamarpan' initiative of RSS affiliated NGO Deseeya Seva Bharati, said she was unable to join the organisation's conference earlier in the morning as she was deep in the interiors of Amethi, where it was "a struggle" to connect to the internet.

    "I am deep in the interiors of Amethi. Network connectivity is a challenge in some of the villages here. Many presume this was a constituency ruled and not served by the Gandhi family for five decades and hence, would not be in want of any infrastructure.

    "However, the struggle today itself to connect with you (Seva Bharati) is significant enough for you to recognise that even under their (Gandhis) leadership, in their own constituency, development has not reached every single family," she said after she managed to join the online conference much later.

    She said that with the endeavour to ensure development reaches all parts of the constituency, she is going from village to village to find out their needs.

