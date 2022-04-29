Despite uptick in COVID-19 cases, India’s recovery rate at 98.74 per cent

YouTube
    New Delhi, Apr 29: India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 188.65 Cr (1,88,65,46,894) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,32,59,791 sessions.

    COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.82 Cr (2,82,92,856) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

    Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

    India's Active Caseload currently stands at 17,801. Active cases now constitute 0.04 per cent of the country's total Positive Cases.

    Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent. 2,496 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,30,622. 3,377 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

    The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,73,635 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.69 Cr (83,69,45,383) cumulative tests.

    Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.63per cent and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.71 per cent.

    Friday, April 29, 2022, 13:29 [IST]
    X