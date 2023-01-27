Did you know Netaji Bose referred to BBC as Bluff and Bluster Corporation

From 1970 to 2023: When BBC was at loggerheads with the Indian Government

Despite 'power cut', BBC's controversial series screened at Presidency University, claims SFI

India

oi-Prakash KL

The second part of the BBC series will be screened soon, says the members of SFI.

New Delhi, Jan 27: Members of the CPM's students' wing, the Students Federation of India (SFI) has claimed to have successfully screened the controversial series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The members of the Left-backed students' body stated that the power suddenly went off during the screening as the authorities in the university tried to prevent them from screening the series. "We protested on campus against the (varsity) authorities as they intentionally disrupted the screening," Anandarupa Dhar, an SFI member, said. "We made all necessary arrangements for the screening. We urged all students to join us in large numbers at the common room for the screening," ANI quoted a member as saying. She, however, informed that power was restored after half-an-hour and the screening resumed.

"The first part of the two-part documentary series was screened today. The second part will be screened in the coming days," she added.

A commotion erupted at Delhi University and Ambedkar University here on Friday as students attempted to screen the controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Godhra riots, even as the police and the varsity administration intervened to scuttle the move.

As many as 24 students affiliated with the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) were detained from Delhi University's Arts Faculty and heavy police deployment was maintained in the North Campus. The university claimed 'outsiders' were trying to screen the documentary and the police was called to maintain law and order.

Police were seen dragging students away as they had gathered outside the Arts Faculty building to protest against not being allowed to screen the documentary. Inside the Arts Faculty, the university's security personnel were also seen clashing with the students.

The Ministry of External Affairs has trashed the documentary as a "propaganda piece" that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset. The two-part documentary claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state.

With inputs from agencies