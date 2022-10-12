Despite ban, Jamaat-e-Islami (J&K) continued to collect funds for terror

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jamaat-e-Islami J&K, despite being declared as an unlawful association under UAPA, continued its activities through its frontal organisations such as Al Huda Educational Tryst.

New Delhi, Oct 12: The National Investigation (NIA) which carried out searches at 18 locations in Jammu and Kashmir found that Al Huda Education Trust, an offshoot of the Jamaat-e-Islami had channelised funds to use it to radicalise youth and utilise them for unlawful activities.

Mohammad Ameer Shamshi, the chairperson of the trust was arrested while the agency searched the house of Fakkruddin, an assistant executive engineer of the power development department from Rajouri. Meanwhile in Jammu searches were conducted by the police at the residence of Manzoor Hussain, a head constable (traffic).

Sources tell OneIndia that these persons are being investigated for their alleged links with the trust and whether they were indulging in funding. The agencies, who are questioning Shamshi, are trying to ascertain if he played a role in terror funding. He started the trust to carry forward the activities of the Jamaat-e-Islami after the Union Home Ministry had banned it.

"Jamaat-e-Islami J&K after being declared as an unlawful association under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), continued its activities through its frontal organisations. One such organisation is Al Huda Educational Tryst of district Rajouri," an official statement by the NIA read.

The NIA also said that the trust has been found raising funds through various means that include donations and hawala on the pretext that it is being used for charity. However, it was learnt that they were using it to radicalise youth, incite them in a bid to disrupt territorial integrity and the sovereignty of India.

"Investigations have revealed that Mohammad Ameer Shamshi is the Chairperson (Nizam-e-ala) of AHET and acts on the directions of the chief patron of the Trust. Investigations also revealed that ex-officio chief patron of AHET is the Ameer-e-Jamaat, JeI (J&K). The Trust continued to raise funds even after declaration of JeI J&K as an unlawful association," the NIA also said.

During the course of the investigation, suspected links of the trust with other Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and trust operating in Kashmir have emerged.

The NIA said that Shamshi, the chairperson or Nizam-e-Aala of the AHET, acts on the directions of the chief patron of the trust. "Investigations have also revealed that the ex-officio chief patron of AHET is the Ameer-e-Jamaat, JeI, J&K," the NIA said.

The trust had continued to raise funds even after the declaration of the Jamaat-e-Islamic Jammu and Kashmir as an unlawful association.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 12:59 [IST]