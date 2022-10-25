Despite ban, firecrackers burst in Delhi; air quality turns 'very poor'

New Delhi, Oct 25: People in parts of Delhi flouted the ban imposed on firecrackers by the government as a large number of high-decibel firecrackers thundered throughout Diwali night on Monday.

It is reported that people started bursting crackers by dusk in many parts of the city, including in south and northwest Delhi. Thus Delhi's air quality turned "very poor" on Monday amid an increase in stubble burning, bursting of firecrackers and moderately unfavourable meteorological conditions which allowed the accumulation of pollutants, according to a report in PTI.

Nonetheless, the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 312 was still the second-best for Diwali in seven years. The city recorded an AQI of 281 on Diwali in 2018.

Last week, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said bursting firecrackers in Delhi would attract a jail term of up to six months and a fine of Rs 200. However, people in south Delhi's East of Kailash, and neighbouring places like Nehru Place and Moolchand burst crackers despite widespread dissemination of information about the ban, the report said.

Even in Burari loud thuds of crackers were also reported. "They are educated but still doing this, what will children learn from it," said a resident of a colony in Burari.

The situation was similar in Laxmi Nagar, Mayur Vihar and Shahdara in east Delhi. It has to be noted that a total of 408 teams had been set up to implement the ban.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

