    New Delhi, July 6: For those who think that making money online is difficult, here is an easy way to make quick bucks from your Facebook fan pages and Instagram/Twitter/Koo App. All you have to do is to promote the links of Oneindia.com on your pages.

    Desipearl provides an easy way to earn money; know how here

    How it works?
    Desipearl, a Digital Media house, delivering content in 8 Indian Languages i.e English, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali and Gujarati, is giving this unique opportunity to the netizens to earn some easy money.

    Every time a user clicks the links posted on your pages, you will earn money.

    Currently, 300+ active sites have registered with Desipearl.

    "We provide fresh content every couple of minutes based on the search history and online behaviour of the readers. We are known for higher CTR and better CPC. Our customised widgets/native ads on your FB Fan page/Website/Blogs/Apps helps our affiliates to earn better revenue. There is no limit in what we can achieve together," the company says.

    It further states, "Our categories have wide a variety of content such as News, Sports, Current Affairs, Movies, Lifestyle, Gadgets, Auto, Travel, Finance, Coupons etc. You can add Facebook Fan Page/Websites by creating new customised widgets and also check for revenue reports in the dashboard."

    Register to Earn Money
    #1:Register-Click on https://www.desipearl.com/
    #2:Approval-You will get log-in access to Desipearl dashboard once your Facebook Fan page/Insta/Twitter/Website/Apps/ is approved.
    #3:Promote-Once Approved-you can start promoting our contents on you Page/Website.
    #4:Earn - Every unique click offers Better Revenue!

    Free Registration, transparent reports based on Google Analytics and payments on 30th of every month!

    For more information, please mail to: info@desipearl.com or visit https://www.desipearl.com/

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 6, 2022, 18:22 [IST]
    X