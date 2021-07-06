Well, this son found out through RTI that his estranged wife was married to his father

Desi mom who poked fun of Rs 35k Gucci belt now sports it in style

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Remember the mother who compared a Rs 35,000 Gucci belt to a school belt. She had the internet in splits while chastising her daughter for buying the expensive designer belt and compared it to a school belt.

Well, the mother is back in the news and this time for flaunting the same belt she had made fun of a few days back.

Chabi Gupta had posted a video on Instagram in which her mother Anita Gupta is seen reacting to the expensive belt. She said that she could not understand what was so great about the belt. She also went on to say that it resembled a green red school belt and even called it the DPS belt. She further said that the belt could be purchased at Rs 150 and could not understand why it cost Rs 35,000.

The video was posted on June 13 and the same had around 4 million views. Today Anita has posted an image sporting the belt on a pink saree. 1 way to style your Gucci belt with Indian saree. Desi Mom the post read. Tell us what you think about the post in our comments section below.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 10:18 [IST]