Derogatory remarks: Yeddyurappa moves HC seeking restraint order

Former chief minister and BJP's CM candidate in the upcoming Assembly elections, BS Yeddyurappa on Friday approached the Karnataka High Court seeking an injunction over the 'derogatory comments' made by members of the ruling Congress party against him.

On hearing the case, the High Court has issued emergent notices not only to Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders, but also the Press Council of India and the Broadcasting Corporation of India.

Meanwhile, the court orally observed that the questions raised in the petition is a larger issue and hence directed the PCI and the body of private news broadcasters to be made as respondents in the petition.

The word jailbird has become a favourite tool of Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to rile BSY.

BSY in his petition said statements being made by Siddaramaiah and his colleagues are about court judgements and cases that are sub-judice. The petition says that even though BSY has been acquitted in the cases, Congress leaders are making allegations on those cases against him. This amounted to defamation and lowering the prestige of the courts. Print and electronic media were giving wide publicity to these statements.

In January, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had referred to Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah as a 'jail-bird'.

Replying to a Tweet from Shah, where he had slammed Karnataka government, Siddaramaiah said, "Says an ex-jailbird who chose another former jailbird to be his party's CM candidate for our Karnataka election. Can he present facts about the so-called corruption charges against me or my Govt? Just telling lies won't help. People will not believe his #jumlas. (sic)."

In 2016, a special court for CBI acquitted Yeddyurappa of all the charges in a case of allegedly showing favour to two mining companies and receiving illegal gratification from them through Prerana Trust, managed by his sons and son-in-law.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day