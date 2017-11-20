Dera Sachha Sauda's Pawan Insan arrested from Lalru in Punjab

Dera Sachha Sauda's Pawan Insan was arrested on Monday from Lalru in Punjab by SIT over violence in Panchkula after Ram Rahim's conviction.

Pawan Insan was nabbed by the special investigation team of Haryana police is 30 km from Chandigarh.

He was booked for allegedly inciting violence in the wake of the Dera chief's conviction in a rape case by a CBI court in Panchkula in August. He is the former spokesperson of the Dera chief and used to manage media outreach for the self-proclaimed godman.

Meanwhile, another close aide of the sect chief, Aditya Insan, who is also wanted for allegedly inciting violence, is still on the run.

OneIndia News