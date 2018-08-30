Demonetisation was to help PM Modi's friends: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Aug 30: In a scathing attack against BJP government, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said demonetisation 'was not an accident, it was a deliberate attempt'.

Addressing the media on 'Demonetosation' at AICC headquarters, Rahul Gandhi, said, The Congress has shown how to govern the country; Dr. Manmohan Singh has set a precedent, FM Arun Jaitley and PM Narendra Modi have destroyed the country. During our time, Rs 2.5 lakh crore were the NPAs, now it is Rs 12 lakh crore."

He further said, "The objective of Demonetisation was very clear. It was to help PM Modi's friends."

"Prime Minister Modi should answer why he inflicted a deep wound like demonetisation when issues like unemployment and low GDP rate remained," Gandhi said while referring to the RBI's report on the outcome of the demonetisation exercise.

On rising NPAs in the banking sector, "During UPA regime, NPAs were Rs 2.5 lakh crore. It has now jumped to Rs 12.5 lakh crore," he said.

About Rafale deal, Rahul Gandhi questioned, "Why An aircraft that was for Rs 520 Cr was bought for Rs 1600 Crore?"

"Anil Ambani never made aircraft. He is under Rs 45000 crore loan and opened a company just a few days before Rafale deal. HAL has been making aircraft for past 70 years."

He demanded that Joint Parliamentary Committee should be brought in to clarify the Rafale deal. "The entire country wants to know what deal was struck between Modi ji and Anil Ambani, he said.