    Democracy won’t save you, Jihad will: ISIS linked couple arrested in Delhi said

    New Delhi, Mar 09: A couple linked to the Islamic State were detained by the police from Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Sunday morning. Both have been accused of trying to incite violence in the national capital apart from carry out terror strikes.

    Delhi Police sources tell OneIndia that both were part of the Islamic State Khorasan Province. The couple were identified as Jahanzaib Sami and Hina Bashir Beigh. The couple hailed from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Jahanzaib Sami and Hina Bashir Beigh

    The source cited above also said that Sami was in close contact with Huzaifa al-Bakistani, when the latter was alive. Bakistani a key player in the ISIS was killed in a drone strike at Afghanistan last year. He was in direct contact with the Indian recruits and was heading the module in Afghanistan. In fact he had also played a major role in the recruitment of scores of Indian Muslims from Kerala. Around 21 from Kerala had last year joined the Islamic State Khorasan Province in Afghanistan.

    ISIS planned murder of Hindu leaders to create communal tension in India

      During the investigation it was learnt that Hina was active on the social media and was scouting for recruits. They have even planned suicide attacks in Delhi and were in the process of procuring arms, the source added.

      The police have also learnt that Sami had published the February edition of the Sawt al Hind (Voice of India), an ISIS magazine. In one of the articles, he called on the Indian Muslims to violently agitate and turn to Jihad to protest against the newly amended citizenship law. Democracy will not save you. Jihad will save you, the article also said. The police say that they are now investigating the links of this couple. We are trying to ascertain if there were more persons who were associated with this couple.

      Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 15:58 [IST]
