Delhi's air quality still in 'very poor' category for fifth day in a row, AQI stands at 362

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category; AQI at 343

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 02: The air quality in the national capital has deteriorated again. The air quality on Wednesday morning deteriorated further to 'very poor' category with AQI touching 343, according to the latest estimates updated by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 were recorded at 176 in the 'very poor' and 280 in the 'moderate' category respectively.

According to SAFAR estimates updated at 6.30am, several areas in the national capital including Delhi University, Pusa, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, IIT-Delhi and Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3) recorded air quality in the 'very poor' category with an AQI of 365, 354, 350, 358, 322 and 339 respectively.

As per SAFAR, AQI between the range of 51 and 100 is considered as 'satisfactory' or 'very good', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 falls under the category of 'poor'. While 300-400 is considered as 'very poor', levels between 401-500 fall under the 'hazardous' category.

The SAFAR in its bulletin predicted rainfall on February 3 and 4, with a gusty wind that is expected to improve AQI to 'lower end of Very Poor' or 'Poor' through wet deposition and strong dispersion.

"AQI today indicates 'Very Poor' air quality and likely to be the same for the next 2 days (1st and 2nd) as the prevailing weather conditions are unlikely to change significantly. On 3rd and 4th, rainfall is likely to occur with a gusty wind that is expected to improve AQI to 'lower end of Very Poor' or 'Poor' through wet deposition and strong dispersion," it said.

It further said that from February 5 onwards the air quality will gradually degrade as the rate of accumulation of pollutants is likely to be more than that of ventilation.

The bulletin advised all people belonging to sensitive groups to avoid all physical outdoor activities.

"Avoid all Physical activity outdoor and move activities indoors. If asthematic, keep relief medicine handy," it read.