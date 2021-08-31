YouTube
    Delhi: Woman robbed of Rs 50,000 by 3 bike-borne men in Bawana

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 31: A woman was robbed of Rs 50,000 by three bike-borne men in northwest Delhi's Bawana area when she came out of a bank after withdrawing money, police said on Monday.

    The woman had withdrawn Rs 2.5 lakh from the bank and put it in a bag that was hanging from her shoulder. As she came out of the bank, the three bike-borne accused started following her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said.

    After a distance, one of the men got down from the bike and tried to snatch the bag from the woman who resisted. In the scuffle, some bundles of currency notes fell from the bag.

    The accused took those bundles and ran away. It was later found that around Rs 50,000 have been snatched, the DCP said, adding a case was registered at Bawana police station last Wednesday.

    The CCTV footage have been analysed and a few visuals of one of the accused have been obtained. Raids are being carried out to nab the accused, police added.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 8:36 [IST]
    X