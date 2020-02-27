  • search
Trending Balakot Delhi Riots
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi violence: Fire service received 19 calls from violence-hit areas

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 27: The Delhi Fire Service received 19 calls from Wednesday midnight to Thursday morning 8 am, from riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi, an official said.

    Over 100 firemen are deployed in the area and all the four fire stations in the area are provided with extra fire tenders to meet any emergency and are being managed by senior officers, Director of Delhi Fire Service Atul Garg said.

    Delhi violence: Fire service received 19 calls from violence-hit areas
    File Photo

    Senior officers are also camping in the riot-affected areas, he added.

    On Wednesday, the Delhi Police spread out helpline numbers, and made an appeal to the people to not pay any attention to rumours.

    The PCR calls were also being closely monitored. Route march was being taken out and drones are being used.

    Delhi violence: Death toll mounts to 32

    Reportedly, the Delhi Police has registered 18 FIRs and 106 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in North-East Delhi so far.

    At least 32 people, including a police head constable, and an IB Security Assistant have died, while around 200 people have sustained injuries in the violence that raged for three days in North-East Delhi.

    Several properties worth crores of rupees have been damaged in the arson. Houses and vehicles were also set on fire.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    communal violence death new delhi

    Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 11:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 27, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X