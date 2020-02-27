Delhi violence: Fire service received 19 calls from violence-hit areas

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 27: The Delhi Fire Service received 19 calls from Wednesday midnight to Thursday morning 8 am, from riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi, an official said.

Over 100 firemen are deployed in the area and all the four fire stations in the area are provided with extra fire tenders to meet any emergency and are being managed by senior officers, Director of Delhi Fire Service Atul Garg said.

Senior officers are also camping in the riot-affected areas, he added.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police spread out helpline numbers, and made an appeal to the people to not pay any attention to rumours.

The PCR calls were also being closely monitored. Route march was being taken out and drones are being used.

Delhi violence: Death toll mounts to 32

Reportedly, the Delhi Police has registered 18 FIRs and 106 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in North-East Delhi so far.

At least 32 people, including a police head constable, and an IB Security Assistant have died, while around 200 people have sustained injuries in the violence that raged for three days in North-East Delhi.

Several properties worth crores of rupees have been damaged in the arson. Houses and vehicles were also set on fire.