Delhi unlock: Restaurants to reopen with 50 pc capacity; malls, markets to open daily, says Kejriwal

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 13: Under the phased unlock process, reopening of restaurants with 50 per cent capacity and one weekly market per municipal zones will be allowed from June 14, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

However, certain activities and services like schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes, political, social, cultural, religious and festival gatherings, cinemas, multiplexes, swimming pools, gyms, and public parks and gardens will remain closed, he said.

The religious places in the city will also reopen but no visitors will be allowed.

The markets, malls and market complexes allowed to reopen on odd-even basis will now open every day from 8 am to 10 pm, he said.

Kejriwal said the Covid situation in Delhi has significantly improved and the number of cases have also declined. He, however, warned if cases increased restrictions will have to be reimposed.

Story first published: Sunday, June 13, 2021, 12:49 [IST]