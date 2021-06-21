Petrol and diesel rates at record high; Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai here

Viral: Baby elephant enjoys bathing in a river as mom keeps a close watch

Summer Solstice 2021: All you need to know about the first day of summer

Delhi unlock begins today: What is open, what is off limits?

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, June 21: In a recent development over further easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the national capital, the Delhi government has allowed bars, public parks and gardens to reopen while also extending operational timings of restaurants from today (June 21).

The relaxation of curbs is the latest in a phased 'unlock' process in Delhi following a weeks-long lockdown to combat the spread of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19. Many restrictions have been lifted from May 31 with improvement in the COVID-19 situation.

Unlock Uttar Pradesh: Malls and restaurants to reopen from today; What is open, what is not?

Here's what is open and what is not in Delhi:

Will bars be open in Delhi?

Yes from 12 noon to 10 with 50 per cent capacity

Will restaurants be open?

Yes from 8 am to 10 pm

Will religious places remain open?

Yes, religious places can open but no visitors will be allowed.

Will markets, malls be allowed?

Yes, as per new guidelines, weekly market allowed but only 1 market per zone. All shops allowed to open in malls for one week on a trial basis. If cases spike, this order will be curtailed. The odd-even system ends in Delhi markets and malls.

Delhi metro allowed to operate?

Yes, Delhi Metro services will continue with 50 per cent seating capacity only as per guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Will autos and taxis ply?

Yes, autos, e-rickshaws, or taxis, are allowed to ply but not more than 2 passengers are allowed to ensure social distancing.

Will govt offices be open?

Yes, there will be 100% attendance of group A officers and 50% for the rest.

Will private offices be open?

Yes, private offices will run on 50% capacity from 9 am to 5 pm. However, Work from Home is encouraged.

Will hotels and restaurants remain open?

Yes, hotels, restaurants will be allowed to open at 50% seating capacity for one week.

Will sport activities be allowed?

No, Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious festival gatherings will be prohibited.

Will cinema halls, shopping malls, sports complexes, swimming pools be functional?

No. Swimming pools, stadiums, sports complexes, cinema theaters, multiplexes will remain closed.

Will schools and colleges be open?

No, Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes will remain closed.

Will Spas, gyms, yoga institutes be open?

No, spas, barber shops, saloons, beauty parlours and any shop pertaining to entertainment/ amusement services will remain closed.

Will parks be open?

No, Public parks and gardens will remain closed.

How many people are allowed at weddings?

Weddings will be not allowed in public places like banquet halls or hotels. It will be allowed at homes with not more than 20 people.

How many people are allowed at funerals?

Only 20 people will be allowed at funerals.

Will grocery, fruits, vegetables and meat shops remain open?

Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, and animal fodder shall be allowed to function.

Will e-commerce operations be allowed?

All facilities in the supply chain of essential goods, whether involved in manufacturing, wholesale or retail of such goods through stores, or e-commerce companies shall be allowed to operate adhering to National Directives for Covid-19 management. Movement of all types of goods including empty goods vehicles will be allowed.

What about health services?

All health Services, including hospitals, nursing homes, AYUSH and veterinary hospitals, to remain functional.

From when does the unlock begins?

Delhi unlocks from today. Bars will be able to open from noon to 10 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, June 21, 2021, 11:17 [IST]