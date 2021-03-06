YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi to have its own school education board for nearly 2,700 schools in city: CM Kejriwal

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 06: The Delhi government on Saturday approved the formation of a separate school board for nearly 2,700 schools in the city.

    Delhi to have its own school education board for 2,700 schools in city: CM Kejriwal

    In the beginning, 21-22 state government schools will be affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) and in the next four-five years all the schools will be brought under it, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a press conference.

    There are around 1,000 Delhi government schools and about 1,700 private schools, most of them affiliated to the CBSE, in the city.

    Coronavirus outbreak: Primary schools in Uttar Pradesh reopen with COVID-19 protocol

    The new Board will have a governing body headed by the Education minister of the Delhi government and an executive body headed by a chief executive officer, Kejriwal said.

    The DBSE will be aimed at imparting such education that prepares "fiercely patriotic" and self-dependent students who serve the society and the country in a selfless manner, he said.

    The Board will bring in best international practices and high-end techniques in school education. It will impart education as per the aptitude of the students, he added

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    schools new delhi arvind kejriwal

    Story first published: Saturday, March 6, 2021, 14:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 6, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X