    100 charging stations for EVs in two months: Delhi CM Kejriwal

    New Delhi, Oct 18: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the national capital would get 100 electric vehicle charging stations in the next two months.

    Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated 11 charging stations and said the facilities would also include battery swapping points. "Earlier, battery swapping points and charging stations were different but these have now been clubbed together.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    These 11 stations have 73 charging points. In the next two months, Delhi will get 100 charging stations," he said. The ambitious Delhi Electric Vehicles policy, introduced in August 2020, aims to increase the share of electric vehicles to 25 per cent of total sales by 2024.

    When asked about the showcause notice issued to Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi Vice-Chairperson Jasmine Shah, Kejriwal said, "The Cabinet appointed him and only the Cabinet can question him."

    The Delhi government's planning department on Monday issued a showcause notice to Shah over charges of "misusing public office" by acting as the "official spokesperson" of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), sources said.

    The action came following a complaint by BJP leader and West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma. The Aam Aadmi Party has termed the notice "yet another attack on the Delhi government due to its rising graph in Gujarat".

    X