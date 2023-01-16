Delhi to freeze for next few days: IMD has advisory on what people should wear

This new mobile banking virus snow prowling in Indian cyberspace: Know more

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Jan 16: Starting today, January 16, Delhi would witness a cold wave until Wednesday. The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 3 degrees Celsius.

Delhi had witnessed a cold wave spell between January 5 and January 9. This was the second longest in the month in a decade, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Further Delhi also recorded over 50 hours of dense fog this month so far and this is the highest since 2019.

The cold wave is expected be prevalent in many places in the Delhi-NCR between January 16 to January 18.

Further the weather department has said that Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during the next 5 days will witness dense to very dense fog in some parts during the night and morning hours.

The weather bureau also said that the minimum temperature are likely to fall further by about 2 degrees Celsius over many parts of northwest and central India till January 17 to 18. Cold wave and severe cold wave conditions are very likely over many parts or Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana and Delhi during this period.

The people have been advised to wear several layers of loose fitting, warm woollen clothing and also cover their head, neck, hand and toes. The advisory also asked people to maintain ventilation while using heaters to avoid inhaling toxic fumes and also avoid or limit outdoor activities.

The IMD also said that large parts of north and northwest India recorded below normal maximum and minimum temperatures on most days this month before a western disturbance brought relief.

The minimum temperatures will gradually rise by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius from Kanuaru 18 to January 20 under the influence of a western disturbance, the IMD also said.

A cold wave is declared if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius or when it is 10 degrees Celsius and 4.5 notches below normal.

When the temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius or the dear-tire from the normal limits is more than 6.4 notices it is declared as a severe cold wave.

Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 8:27 [IST]