Delhi sexual assault case: Kejriwal says girl still fighting for life, urges people to pray for her

New Delhi, Aug 07: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the 12-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted is still fighting for her life at the AIIMS.

The chief minister said he had spoken to the parents of the girl and doctors treating her over phone. "I spoke to the doctors and parents of the 12-year-old girl, who was sexually assaulted, on phone. I had visited her in the hospital yesterday. She is still fighting for her life.

Doctors are trying their best. Please pray for her. In the meanwhile, police has arrested one person," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, sources at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said the girl would need another surgery and that her condition continued to remain critical. Sources said her platelet count was low and she was admitted at the neurosurgery ICU of the hospital.

On Tuesday, the girl was sexually assaulted at her west Delhi home by 33-year-old Krishan, who also hit her on the face and head with a sharp object.

Her rectum and intestines were injured severely by some kind of impalement for which she needed immediate intervention and that is why she was operated upon as soon as she reached the hospital, a senior doctor at the AIIMS had said on Thursday. On Thursday, the Delhi Police arrested Krishan.