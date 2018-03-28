Delhi Sealing: Supreme Court pulls up DDA

The Supreme Court on March 28 came down heavily on the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and rapped it for being insensitive towards the 'Aam Aadmi' of Delhi. The Top Court told the DDA that it is only working under pressure and not on its own.

The Supreme Court further told the DDA that it only acts when people hit the streets with flags and placards in protest and nothing can shake the DDA up before that.

The Supreme Court in a sharp remark to the DDA said that all it cares about is the traders and not the plight of the common man, and is turning a deaf ear to the problems which are being faced by the common man.

The Top Court advised the DDA to create a balance between the traders and the common man. The Apex Court further said that in the eyes of the DDA if someone is not a trader, he or she holds no value, the court said that such a behaviour has to stop.

