Delhi School Association condemns CBSE chairman's silence

Delhi School Association has demanded stringent action against the culprits who leaked CNSE exam papers and it condemned the silence of CBSE chairman even after the fiasco.

Ramesh Chand Jain, President, Delhi School Association, told ANI, "Govt should put culprits behind the bars. First step they should take is set the system right." Jain said, "CBSE chairman should at least give a statement, why hasn't he spoken to students and parents? This is condemnable."

Meanwhile, students protested at Jantar Mantar against the paper leak. "Either there should re-examinations of all subjects or else of neither."

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said that "this is a very unfortunate development, I understand the pain the parents and students have to go through. Whoever is involved in the paper leak will not be spared, police will soon arrest the culprits."

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day