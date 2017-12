Delhi's Winter woes: 13 trains running late, 10 cancelled due to fog

At least 13 trains were running late, 10 have been cancelled while one was rescheduled due to foggy weather and low visibility in Delhi on Wednesday.

Several parts of Northern India, including Delhi-NCR, experience foggy mornings every year during winters. This severely affects the movement of trains and flight operations.

The passengers have been advised to check the status of the train before undertaking their journey. The status of these trains will also be communicated to the passengers on their respective registered mobile numbers.

According to Skymet Weather, dry and cold northwesterly winds from the snow-clad Himalayas have been blowing across Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR.

At least 25 trains are running late, four have been rescheduled and six were cancelled due to foggy conditions and poor visibility in Delhi and surrounding areas on the morning of December 2.

On November 29, around 25 trains were delayed, 12 rescheduled and 1 cancelled in Delhi due to decreased visibility which affected operations.

Last month, the air pollution level peaked in Delhi-NCR breaching the 'severe' level as per the Air Quality Index (AQI). A thick smog had engulfed the city which Delhi government and the NGT to announce several measures to clean national capital's air. The smog was a result of low temperatures, stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab, and pollution due to vehicles.

OneIndia News