YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Lunar Eclipse 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi's air quality still in 'very poor' category for fifth day in a row, AQI stands at 362

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 18: The national capital continued to choke for the fifth consecutive day today, with the Delhi Government shutting all educational institutions until further orders, extending the ban on construction and demolition till November 21 and permitting work from home for its employees until Sunday.

    Delhis air quality still in very poor category for fifth day in a row, AQI stands at 362

    According to the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index reduced from 379 on Wednesday to 362 today.

    The AQI in areas adjoining Delhi was also very poor -Faridabad (378), Ghaziabad (361), Greater Noida (362), Gurugram (344) and Noida (356).

    The IMD said relief was unlikely until after Sunday when calm wind conditions are predicted to emerge making dispersion of pollutants difficult.

    The Delhi government will hire 1,000 private CNG-run buses to augment the public transport system as an emergency measure aimed at curbing vehicular pollution, according to Environment Minister Gopal Rai. The process to hire the buses will begin on Thursday.

    NCR state governments have been directed to allow work from home (WFH) for at least 50 percent of their staff in offices in NCR till Sunday and encourage private establishments to follow suit.

    Trucks carrying non-essential items have been banned from entering Delhi till Sunday.

    Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday came down heavily on the Centre. Hearing the case, Justice Surya Kant today said those sitting in 5 stars in Delhi keep blaming farmers for rising air pollution in the national capital.

    More AIR QUALITY News  

    Read more about:

    air quality

    Story first published: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 10:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 18, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X