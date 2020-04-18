  • search
    Delhi riots: Police slaps sedition charge against Sharjeel Imam for provocative speeches

    New Delhi, Apr 18: The Delhi Police has slapped sedition charges against Sharjeel Imam and alleged that his speech "promoted enmity" between people that led to riots in and around Jamia Mila Islamia University in the national capital on December 15.

    The chargesheet against Sharjeel Imam has been filed in the Saket district court in Delhi.

    Sharjeel Imam feels India should be an Islamic State: Delhi Police sources

    Speaking to reporters, Sharjeel Imam's lawyer Ahmad Ibrahim said, "We have not gone through the complete charge sheet that was filed on 17th April 2020 by Delhi Police. After going through it, we will take the appropriate measures."

    On December 15, 2019, the Delhi Police said that clashes broke out in consequence to the protest march organised by the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University against the Centre's decision on Citizenship Amendment Act. The Police also said these riots broke out in New Friends Colony and Jamia Nagar areas, both adjacent to the university.

    "The mob indulged in large-scale rioting, stone pelting and arson and in the process destroyed many public and private properties. Cases of rioting, arson and damage to public properties were registered. Many policemen and public persons were injured in the riots," the Delhi Police said.

    Sharjeel Imam was allegedly arrested based on the charges of "instigating and abetting riots" in Delhi, due to his "seditious speech delivered on December 13, 2019".

    Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 12:50 [IST]
