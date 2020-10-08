Delhi residents visit Baba Ka Dhaba after elderly couple's heartbreaking struggle goes viral

India

New Delhi, Oct 08: When used for the right reasons, social media can do wonders and one example of it is being witnessed today. Recently, a video of an elderly man crying as he is not able to sell food and earn enough to make ends meet went viral on social media.

An 80-year-old man named Kanta Prasad along with his wife runs a food joint named 'Baba ka Dhaba' in front of Hanuman Mandir in New Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

In a video that went viral, Prasad's wife is seen cooking rotis as he says that they are not even able to sell 750 grams of rice and half a kilogram of dal in a day. When he was asked how much he has earned, he broke down and produced Rs 10 notes from a box. According to the footage, the couple has been working at the stall since 1988.

The heartbreaking video of the couple made several netizens emotional as they pledged to help the couple out and urged others to support local businesses.

Many celebrities including Raveena Tandon, Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor, Suniel Shetty also spread the word and vowed to support his dhaba.

And as the word of mouth was spread, on Thursday, people thronged the place in large numbers and posted pictures of the same. Not just that, 'Baba Ka Dhaba' was among the top trends on Twitter as visitors kept pouring in.