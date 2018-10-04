Delhi: Purana Qila gets new look, boating services to stay suspended

New look of Purana Quila will leave you spellbound!

The refurbishment includes restoration of the moat to the west and northwest of the fort, illumination, landscaping the area, development of a central antiquity museum, upgradation and repairs of existing pathway.

Boating stays suspended:

The lake, a part of the moat around the fort, however, will not include boating facilities, which were once an attraction for thousands of tourists.

Newly refurbished Purana Qila inaugurated

Union Minister Mahesh Sharma while inaugurating the newly refurbished Purana Qila said: "The goal of the Ministry of Culture is to make heritage monuments public friendly and within the reach of common man."

Purana Quila restoration work

The restoration work of the fort has been done in accordance with IIT-Roorkee's suggestions. Before, the impermeable plastic lining used at the bottom of the lake had become a topic of contention, to which the National Green Tribunal recently gave its final nod, rejecting the claim that the project undertaken would damage the environment.

About Purana Qila:

Purana Qila has been one of the major tourist attractions in the national capital and combined with the Delhi Zoological Park, a large number of visitors throng to visit the historical vestiges, which date back to around 3,000 years back.