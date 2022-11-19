YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Delhi Police question guest house owner in Himachal's Tosh where Shraddha and Aftab stayed

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 19: A three-member team of Delhi Police reached Himachal Pradesh and questioned an owner of a guest house in Tosh, Himachal Pradesh, where Shraddha Walker and Aftab Amin Poonawalla stayed during their visit in April this year, news agency ANI reported.

    Delhi Police question guest house owner in Himachals Tosh where Shraddha and Aaftab stayed

    According to PTI, they were initially living in Maharashtra. The couple used to travel together around the country and had been to a hill station in Himachal Pradesh in March 2022.

    Earlier, a team probing the murder had visited the office of a private firm in Gurugram where Poonawalla used to work. He was accompanying the police team, an official said.

    Delhi Police on Friday sent teams to Maharashtra, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to hunt for evidence in the case. Sleuths have recovered some body parts in Gurugram and a Delhi court has ordered that a narco test be conducted on Poonawala, as reported by PTI.

    According to police officials, after leaving Mumbai, Walkar and Poonawala travelled to several locations and police are visiting these places to ascertain whether something happened on those trips to trigger the murder.

    Shraddha Walker murder case: CCTV footage shows Aftab carrying bag outside his homeShraddha Walker murder case: CCTV footage shows Aftab carrying bag outside his home

    Poonawalla allegedly strangled Walkar, 27, on May 18 and kept her body parts in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli area before dumping them across the city over several days in the dead of the night.

    Poonawala and Walkar met each other through an online dating app. Later, they started working for the same call centre in Mumbai and fell in love.

    But their families objected to the relationship as they belong to different faiths, prompting the couple to move to Mehrauli earlier this year. Around mid-May, the couple had an argument over marriage, which escalated and Poonawala killed her.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    delhi new delhi owner

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X