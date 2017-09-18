Shumon Haq, a Bangladeshi-British al-Qaeda operative who came to India to train Rohingya Muslims was arrested on Sunday, Delhi police said.

Addressing a press conference, Pramod Kushwaha, DCP of Special Cell, said four cartridges, laptops, phones, Bangladeshi currency and SIM card were seized from Haq.

"He is not a Rohingya Muslim. He's a British citizen who came to India through Bangladesh. He arrived in Bangladesh in 2014 to recruit people and send them to Myanmar," he said.

"He has been associated with Al-Qaeda since 2013 and has been to South Africa and Syria," the senior officer added.

He came to India to set up base in Mizoram, Manipur & send ppl to Myanmar, basically espousing cause of Rohingyas: P Kushwaha, DCP Spl Cell

Trained to use arms and a proficient hacker, Subhan Haq has already radicalised several Rohingyas in Bangladesh during his four-year stint with the terrorist group.

The Delhi Police said that the arrested accused Shuman was plotting a "major operation" in the country and his other aid could be also present in the national capital.

Police said that he came to India to set up base in Mizoram, Manipur and send people to Myanmar, basically espousing cause of Rohingyas.

Earlier in the day, the Narendra Modi government told the Supreme Court that many Rohingya refugees have links with terror organisations and Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Refugees from the community present a major security threat, the Centre said in a 16-page affidavit.

It may be also recalled that the terrorist group in June said that it would target Indian Hindu "separatist" organisations involved in the destruction of mosques and Muslims' property and the killing or forced conversion of Muslims.

