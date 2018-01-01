Delhi: People in lakhs throng India Gate on New Year, cripple traffic

Delhi on Monday witnessed massive traffic jam after over 2 lakh visitors gathered at India Gate to celebrate the New Year. There are snarls all over Lutyens Delhi due to people travelling from south to north Delhi.

The Delhi traffic police has issued an alert asking people to avoid the India Gate C-Hexagon stretch saying the traffic will remain 'heavy' in the area. Parking facilities have been withdrawn from India Gate and surrounding areas. Police advised people to take alternative routes and avoid the crowd.

"Traffic will remain very heavy near India Gate C-Hexagon due to gathering of more than 1 lakh pedestrian and heavy volume of motorist. No parking available around India Gate . Advised to avoid India Gate and take alternate route," tweeted Delhi traffic police.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI reported that the jam stretched to several kilometers and even ambulances were finding it difficult to cut across the thick traffic.

Total number of pedestrian who reached Rajpath must be around 2.5 lakhs. It's 7 times of what was expected. Due to their movement around Rajpath movement of cars was blocked: Delhi Traffic Police.

By evening, even adjoining areas like Barapullah, ITO and Delhi-Noida-Delhi flyway witnessed massive jams. An ambulance was seen stuck in traffic jam near Delhi's Mandi House circle.

OneIndia News