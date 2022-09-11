Delhi needs more educated LG: AAP after CBI probe approved in alleged DTC bus scam

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 11: Hours after Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered a probe into the purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi government, the AAP on Sunday hit back at him saying the buses were never purchased.

Addressing a press conference AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said "the L-G is facing many serious allegations of corruption. To divert attention, he is making such enquiries. All enquiries so far have yielded no results. After making frivolous complaints against three ministers, he has now made a complaint against the fourth minister. He should first respond to the allegations of corruption against him."

Delhi govt plans to recruit 200 women drivers for DTC buses

"These buses were never purchased, and tenders were cancelled. Delhi needs a more educated L-G. This man has no clue what he is signing on," he said.

Earlier in the day, V K Saxena okayed the CBI to probe the alleged corruption in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the DTC.

The complainant has claimed that the appointment of the Minister of Transport as the chairman of the committee for tendering and procurement of buses by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was done in a "premeditated manner".

The complaint had alleged irregularities in a July 2019 procurement bid for 1,000 low floor BS-IV and BS-VI buses and another bid made in March 2020 for the purchase and annual maintenance contract for low floor BS-VI buses, the sources told PTI.

The report submitted by the chief secretary on August 19 had pointed out certain "irregularities", following which the L-G has now forwarded the complaint to the CBI.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 14:04 [IST]